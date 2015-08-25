Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
SALZBURG, Austria Aug 25 Further turbulence from China cannot be excluded in the next few months, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble said the situation in China and Brazil would be discussed by G20 nations.
Speaking after talks in Salzburg, Schaeuble also said the current wave of refugees arriving in Germany would affect the country's budget plans but that Europe's biggest economy could cope with the burden. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 A Japan finance ministry official said China's Finance Minister Xiao Jie skipped Friday's meetings with his Japanese and Asian counterparts due to an emergency meeting in his country and that his absence had nothing to do with diplomatic matters.