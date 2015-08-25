* Investors, analysts caution against big global stocks
LONDON, Aug 25 Stock markets are rebounding
after a bruising 48-hour sell-off. But with China still battling
to revive its slowing economy, Europe's "screaming buys" come
with risks.
There is no doubt the recent correction has created
opportunities. Even taking into account the 4.5 percent jump in
the STOXX Europe 600 index on Tuesday, European stocks
are still down 14 percent from this year's peaks and trade at a
discount to the U.S. S&P 500 and Japanese Nikkei.
But while the U.S. had its "Apple at $99"
opportunity during the worst of Monday's rout, when the world's
biggest company hit its lowest level in almost a year, finding a
safe haven in big European names like Nestle or
Unilever is proving trickier.
For a start, the engine of growth for these global companies
in recent years has been emerging markets - precisely where
economic growth is faltering and triggering market fears of
fresh deflationary pressures.
Six European sectors, including food and beverages, autos
and chemicals, derive more than 15 percent of their revenue from
the Asia-Pacific region and have delivered the worst relative
total returns since Aug. 5, according to Citi research.
Fund managers and strategists said the better buys were
stocks and industries more exposed to a domestic recovery.
"Some of the consumer staples considered to be defensive
have quite significant exposure to China ... They aren't
necessarily a sanctuary," said Rory Powe, manager of the Man GLG
Continental Europe fund, which has 174 million pounds ($275
million) under management.
Powe said a company such as Fielmann, a German
spectacles maker with a market value of 4.6 billion euros
($5.27 billion), was an example of a better bet in the long run.
Valuation is another issue. Many of Europe's blue chips on
the STOXX Europe 50 index trade at a premium to the
broader market, including oil company Total,
consumer-goods maker Unilever, British American Tobacco
and brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev.
Credit Suisse strategists recommended clients buy telecom
stocks for dividends and cash flow and also backed employment
agency Adecco, Southern European banks like Intesa
Sanpaolo and Germany's SAP. They warned
against consumer staples' valuation and emerging-market focus.
While top blue chips are no slouch in terms of dividend
yield - the STOXX Europe 50 yields around 4.3 percent - Goldman
Sachs strategists warned they came with risks.
"(There is) the possibility that investors will hide in the
perceived safety of defensive "bond proxies" and consumer
staples in particular ... it should be stressed that many of the
companies in these sectors have high emerging-markets exposure
and are seeing a slowdown in earnings (growth)," they said.
FALLING KNIFE
Among the beneficiaries of the rebound on Tuesday, driven by
China's cut in benchmark interest rates, were bombed-out sectors
like mining and commodities that have been battered by worries
over slowing Chinese demand. Glencore was up 4 percent
and Antofagasta rose 6.8 percent.
Some investors warned that trying to buy beaten-up
commodities stocks was like catching a falling knife, though.
"We remain bearish in oil and metals ... These sectors,
although now looking very cheap, may get cheaper still," said
Lorne Baring, Managing Director of B Capital.
Despite the risks involved in picking up bargains, some fund
managers pointed out that economic signals coming from developed
economies suggested demand was broadly healthy - even if the
global growth outlook looked bruised.
"There are solid reasons to be worried about the global
growth outlook given emerging markets and systemic fears in
China," said Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, head of multi-asset
strategy at NN Investment Partners.
"However, it is a risk - not yet a reality - that this will
spread to the developed world."
For now, the opportunities should be taken with a pinch of
salt.
"Some of these sectors are oversold and extremely unloved
... But we just have to be careful of the knock-on effects,"
said Man GLG's Powe.
