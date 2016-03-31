* tmsnrt.rs/1XMFYpd
* tmsnrt.rs/22QWMSk
* tmsnrt.rs/22RrYRi
* tmsnrt.rs/22RsCP1
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, March 31 The first quarter of 2016 was
one of the most volatile starts to a year for financial markets
in living memory, a period of turbulence that tightened global
financial conditions and put a pause on the U.S. interest
rate-raising cycle.
Here are four graphics that show global financial stress
points, financial conditions and Federal Reserve chair Janet
Yellen's recent references to global risks.
tmsnrt.rs/1XMFYpd
tmsnrt.rs/22QWMSk
tmsnrt.rs/22RrYRi
tmsnrt.rs/22RsCP1
If anything it was a quarter of two halves. The first six
weeks saw markets plunge, spreads widen and financial conditions
tighten dramatically. Since mid-February stocks and commodities
have rallied and spreads have narrowed again.
By some measures, financial conditions are now easier than
they were at the end of December. The VIX "fear index" gauge of
U.S. stock market volatility and sub-investment grade - or
"junk" rated - European credit default swaps, the dollar and
developed world government bond yields are all lower.
But the first six weeks of the year took their toll.
Japanese stocks ended the quarter down 12 percent, European
stocks fell around 8 percent, and bank CDS and spreads between
short-term U.S. interbank lending rates and overnight money
market rates are still higher.
Fed chair Janet Yellen this week said that inflation had not
yet proved durable against a backdrop of global risks including
still-low oil prices and China's uncertain economic outlook. The
Fed, therefore, should only raise rates cautiously.
Torsten Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank
in New York, noted that the number of references to "China",
"dollar" and "global" in Yellen's economic outlook speeches has
more or less quadrupled over the past year.
The volatility also affected banks. Trading revenues in the
period, traditionally the most profitable quarter of the year,
tumbled and thousands more jobs were cut across the industry.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur,
Stephen Culp, Matt Weber and Jamie McGeever; editing by John
Stonestreet)