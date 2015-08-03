By Clive McKeef
NEW YORK Aug 2 Commodities and currencies may
continue to be in the spotlight for investors this week, as
prospects for a Federal Reserve interest rate rise and the
Chinese stock market slump work their way around global markets.
With most commodities priced in U.S. dollars, the strength
of the greenback, and the slowdown in China is leading a rout in
commodity markets.
U.S. WTI benchmark crude oil prices fell by 20 percent in
July, the biggest monthly fall since October 2008, while Brent
crude oil prices, the international benchmark, fell by 18
percent, the biggest monthly fall since December last year.
Production from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) is up more than 1.5 million barrels per day
since the start of the year and the recently announced
anti-nuclear deal with Iran will mean more oil on world markets.
And despite the steep decline in the U.S. oil rig count,
domestic oil production has risen about 500,000 barrels per day
this year to 9.7 million barrels a day, the highest since 1971,
according to the U.S. Energy Department.
"If Saudi Arabia and Iraq keep running full tilt and Libya
and Iran get their oil production back on track, crude prices
could languish below $60 for the next three years," said Morgan
Stanley analyst, Martijn Rats in a research note. "On current
trajectory, this downturn could become worse than 1986," he
said.
Copper prices fell 10 percent in July, the worst month since
January and are now at their lowest levels since June 2009.
Overall the Reuters commodity index fell 10.8
percent in July, its biggest monthly fall since September 2011.
Reflecting the economic slowdown in China and sluggish
growth in Europe and the Americas, international trade is also
slowing.
World trade has dropped over 2.0 percent in the last six
months, the biggest decline since 2009, meaning world trade will
likely have experienced its first back-to-back quarterly
contraction since 2009, according to the latest Merchandise
World Trade Monitor of import and exports published by the CPB
Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis.
EMERGING MARKET CURRENCIES HIT
Emerging market currencies are feeling the impact of the
strength of the U.S. dollar, as expectations for the first
Federal Reserve interest rate rise in a decade are already
pushing up short term U.S. interest rates and making the
greenback more attractive for investors.
The Federal Reserve last week left the door open for a
possible interest rate increase in September.
The U.S. dollar has rallied 7.75 percent so far this year
against the world's main trading currencies, after a 12.8
percent rise last year.
Conversely, an index of emerging market currencies hit a 13
year low. The Brazilian real, the Australian and Canadian
dollars, the Turkish lira, and the South African rand are among
the most impacted currencies.
And "the dollar's recent rally may just be getting started,"
according to research from the BlackRock Investment Institute.
"Since the 1970s when the Bretton Woods fixed-currency
regime ended and currencies began floating, a typical dollar
rally has lasted roughly six to seven years," according to Russ
Koesterich, BlackRock global investment strategist, who noted
dollar rallies tend to be self-reinforcing, leading to greater
inflows into U.S. assets in expectation of further dollar
appreciation.
CHINA STOCK SLUMP MAY NOT BE OVER
Slowing Chinese economic growth is taking its toll, not only
on U.S. and European corporate earnings, but in the slump in
Chinese stock prices.
The Shanghai Composite stock index closed July down 14.4
percent, the worst month since August 2009, leaving the index
off almost a third from its peak.
Worryingly, the Chinese stock market is still seen
overvalued, with the median price-to-earnings ratio for the
Shanghai Composite Index hovering around 40, more than double
the median P/E ratio of the U.S. S&P500 stock index, according
to Guggenheim Partners' Global Chief Investment Officer Scott
Minerd in New York.
By another valuation measurement, the
market-capitalization-to-gross-domestic product (GDP) ratio for
China is currently above 60 percent, well above its average of
40 percent over the past 10 years.
While Chinese stocks have been falling, growth at the
country's big manufacturing companies has stalled, an official
survey showed on Saturday. The official Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) stood at 50.0 in July, compared to the previous
month's 50.2. The 50-point mark separates growth from
contraction on a monthly basis.
The Caixin/Markit survey last month showed activity at
smaller factories contracted by the most in 15 months.
"It warrants more concrete policy measures to stabilise the
real economy. Perhaps the funds used to prop up the share market
could be used to support the real economy," ANZ bank economists
Li-Gang Liu and Louis Lam said in a research note.
More support from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to
inject cash into markets may be a problem though if it allows
the renminbi (RMB) to depreciate significantly. Chinese
policymakers may want to avoid a currency devaluation ahead of
the International Monetary Fund's decision on the RMB's special
drawing rights (SDR) status in November.
"In the meantime, my best estimate is that the PBOC will be
forced to increase sales of Treasury securities to prop up the
RMB as more capital flows out of China. I would expect up to
$300-500 million of Treasury liquidation may be necessary to
hold the line on RMB depreciation in the coming months,"
Guggenheim Partners' Minerd said.
