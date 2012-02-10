* Greek debt talks face Feb. 15 deadline
* Data to show euro zone economy shrank in Q4
* European company earnings mixed
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 10 Tortuous negotiations over
a second bailout for Greece are set to come to a head on
Wednesday, putting fragile market confidence to the test on the
same day data is tipped to show the euro zone is entering a mild
recession.
U.S. retail sales and the release of minutes from the last
Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting, data on UK inflation and
unemployment, more corporate earnings and a Bank of Japan policy
meeting also stand on the market's radar.
But it is Greece and a March 20 deadline, when the country
must find 14 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to meet debt
repayments or face the prospect of a chaotic default, that will
hold the market's attention.
Euro zone officials have said Feb. 15 marks a cutoff points
for agreement on a new bailout deal, without which Greece will
have no funds to cover the March repayments.
"We have a very stretched timetable, so if there's no
agreement on Wednesday any Greek deal would be in dangerous
territory," Thomas Costerg, European Economist at Standard
Chartered Bank said.
"Although a disorderly default is not our central scenario,
risks are definitely rising and we think this would have huge
consequences potentially on confidence, on financial markets and
on the banking system."
If a Greek deal is agreed, the focus will likely switch to
the pace of economic recovery in developed markets and the
ongoing effects of policy stimulus from some of the world's
major central banks.
In Europe, demand at a second 3-year loan tender (LTRO) by
the European Central Bank at the end of the month will be
closely monitored after the first in December was widely
credited with having eased financial pressures and supported a
big move into riskier assets.
U.S. dollar-based investors who moved into 10-year Italian
government bonds after the first LTRO have seen
gains of over 15 percent for the year to date, and the big funds
are taking notice.
"We continue to assess the level of yields of Italian and
Spanish bonds over Germany as there are opportunities for
shorter term yield pick-up in those markets as we watch for
economic improvement," said Kevin Anderson of State Street
Global Advisors.
Anderson, who is global chief investment officer of fixed
income and currency, says his views are not conditional on a
Greek debt deal.
"The market has pretty much priced in a significant
restructuring in Greece, which probably removes the contagion
effect were we to see a disorderly events in Greece in the next
weeks and months."
EURO ZONE RECESSION?
Most of the economic data due in the coming week is not
expected to shake markets out of the view that a mild global
recovery is under way, led by China and the U.S, even as the
euro zone struggles.
The revival play has seen the MSCI's All Country World Index
rise over 9 percent this year and it is up more
than 20 percent from its October lows.
The first estimate of fourth quarter economic performance in
the euro zone, due on Feb. 15, will likely show a contraction of
0.4 percent after growth 0.2 percent in the previous quarter.
According to a Reuters poll published last month, a majority
of economists expect the euro zone to contract further in the
current quarter, which would formally signal a slump.
"We think that will mark the start of the recession,
including even for Germany," Standard Chartered's Costerg said.
However, both the euro zone and Germany will post growth for
the year as whole and markets will also keep a close eye on the
more forward-looking German ZEW sentiment index for February,
which is seen showing another monthly gain.
MIXED RESULTS SEASON
In Europe, with the fourth quarter reporting season now
about midway through, companies have been fairly evenly split in
terms of upwards and downwards surprises, but risks of 2012
earnings downgrades remain, Societe Generale analysts said in a
report.
"Disappointment is due in particular to raw material price
volatility, price pressures and also the beginning of a slowdown
in emerging markets - especially China for some capital goods
companies."
Despite this, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European companies is up more than 20 percent from lows it hit
in September 2011.
Elsewhere the European Union, the ECB and the International
Monetary Fund, known as the Troika, will be reviewing Portugal's
progress on meeting the terms of its 78 billion euro bailout
package, with Germany already indicating it is ready to accept
changes to the plan.
In Asia, pressure is mounting on the Bank of Japan to
respond to the U.S. Fed's dovish stance, though analysts expect
the coming week's policy decision to be a close
call.