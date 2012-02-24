* EU leaders under pressure to contain debt crisis
* Markets gear up for 2nd three-year ECB tender
* U.S. and Chinese manufacturing activity eyed
* High oil price threatens recovery
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 24 The spotlight shines on
Europe in the coming week as the ECB feeds banks a second huge
helping of three-year funds and the region's leaders meet to
strengthen the financial firewalls needed to contain the debt
crisis.
Manufacturing data from the giant U.S. and Chinese economies
will be scrutinised for any signs of flagging growth, while
rising oil prices and the battle to implement Greece's second
bailout deal will colour the market backdrop.
Riskier assets have enjoyed nearly two months of gains,
driven by renewed bouts of monetary easing from the world's
major central banks and hopes of economic recovery.
Global equities are up over 20 percent from October lows
, while 10-year Italian bonds have
returned 15 percent to dollar-based investors this year.
But the sentiment behind the rally is seen as increasingly
fragile.
"There's this fear of missing out that has prompted a lot of
investors to buy, but the minute anything looks remotely
negative they'll get out," said Jeff Sica, President and Chief
Investment Officer of SICA Wealth Management.
In the coming week, risk assets should get some support from
the European Central Bank's second long-term funding operation
on Wednesday, when European banks are expected to borrow up to
half a trillion euros ($666 billion) of cheap cash.
Euro area money supply data for January, due on Monday,
should offer an indication of how successful the ECB's first
three-year tender in December was in easing the credit freeze.
It was widely credited with reversing a slide in Europe's
financial markets, easing pressures on the banking system and
bringing down borrowing costs for struggling euro zone states
like Italy and Spain.
The second three-year offering may well be the last,
especially if its effects endure.
"Unless the euro crisis deteriorates significantly further,
another large LTRO after this seems unlikely," said Deutsche
Bank's chief economist Thomas Mayer.
Taken together, Mayer said, the two tenders may have shifted
the momentum in the financial markets in a similar way to the
impact of foreign exchange intervention, so any new impulse to
sustain prices would not be needed.
BOLSTERING DEFENCES
But to safeguard the benefits, European Union leaders
meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday will need to agree to
improve their defence of the euro zone.
That means better economic policies and a beefed-up
financial safety net, and proposals to combine region's two
firewalls - the existing EFSF bailout facility and the permanent
ESM fund due to come into effect by mid-year - will be at the
core of the debate.
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde has said
that if the euro zone rolls the remaining EFSF funds into the
ESM, then the IMF will be able to go on a fundraising tour of
its members elsewhere in the world to increase its
crisis-fighting capability too.
While markets await action by the EU's leaders, they will
also track the next steps by Greece to meet the terms of its new
130-billion-euro bailout, which has so far only served to ease
concerns of an imminent and disorderly debt default.
"A deal on Greece has not been viewed as a game changer by
the markets," said analysts at Barclays Capital in a note.
"In our view, risk has not rallied further partly because
the outcome was close to consensus expectations and many
questions remain unanswered."
Efforts launched on Friday to get a high private creditor
take-up of the bond swap element of the package will dominate
the coming week and legislation to implement pension and salary
cuts still has to pass through the Greek parliament.
Germany's parliament votes on the Greek bailout package on
Monday.
GROWTH KEY
Further afield, investors will be watching out for more
clues to the state of the world's top two economies.
Indicators of manufacturing activity will come from China,
which releases its official Purchasing Manager's index on
Thursday, and the U.S., due to unveil January durable goods
orders data on Tuesday and the ISM factory activity barometer
for February on Thursday.
The U.S. economy seems unaffected with its recovery driving
share prices on Wall Street back to pre-Lehman crisis highs
, but there are growing fears that activity across
Asia is slowing as export orders from the euro zone weaken.
Growing tensions between Iran and the West form another
threat to the growth outlook, having fuelled recent strong gains
in the oil price.
Brent crude in dollars has risen over 14 percent
this year, while in euros the gains are slightly less at around
11 percent though back to levels not seen since 2008.
"There's no economic recovery with high energy prices," said
fund manager Jeff Sica.
In debt markets, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Belgium
all hold auctions. All should go well, in some cases not least
because banks will be able to use the bonds as collateral for
accessing the cheap funds from the ECB.