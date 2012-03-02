* Central banks to pause policy easing
* Measures to date lift equity demand
* Data to show extent of global recovery
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 2 Central banks in Europe,
the UK and Asia may signal a prolonged period of low rates in
the coming week after unleashing a wave of liquidity to prevent
a sharp slowdown in the global economy, driving investors to
search for value in stocks and commodities.
U.S. payrolls data at the end of the week and factory output
numbers from across the euro zone, the UK and China will tell
the story of how successful the central banks have been.
Many analysts think a modest global recovery is now under
way, but with plenty of risks to this outlook still around.
"Growth is likely to be very sluggish," Mouhammed Choukeir,
the chief investment officer at British private bank Kleinwort
Benson said.
"So central banks are very conscious of taking the punchbowl
away from the party at this stage."
U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke set the tone in
remarks to lawmakers this week, calling the recovery in the
world's biggest economy moderate with unacceptably high
unemployment, but avoided any talk of further easing measures.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England
and the central banks of Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and
Indonesia all hold policy-setting meetings. Australia's central
bank meets on Tuesday.
In Europe, manufacturing activity indicators in the past
week have pointed to a modest recession across the euro area,
while in Asia new factory orders have perked up leaving it as
the one, albeit spluttering, engine of global growth.
The big U.S. data for the week - non-farm payrolls for
February, due on March 9 - are expected to show the economy
added around 210,000 jobs, compared with an expansion of 243,000
in January.
EQUITIES FIND FAVOUR
For investors, the prospect of a long period of low interest
rates, sovereign debt problems in Europe and possibly rising oil
prices that push up inflation and cut consumer demand, presents
a tough set of challenges.
Fund managers are zeroing in on value and yield and finding
it first and foremost in emerging markets, but also in the
corporate sectors of some developed economies.
"We focus on really attractive value and that we find in the
UK right now versus the U.S," said Kleinwort's Choukeir, who
cited the lower price/earnings ratios for UK equities versus
U.S. stocks and their higher dividend yields.
Globally, investors boosted their equity holdings to an
11-month high in February while slashing bond and cash
allocations as monetary easing from major central banks,
especially from the euro zone, eased risk fears.
Richard Batty, global investment strategist at Standard Life
Investments, said that after the European Central Bank's
massive liquidity injection into the banking system he was still
cautious on the region's equity markets and preferred the U.S.
"We've had a liquidity boost in Europe and the risk premium
on many assets like the euro and European equities has come in.
"Now the question going forward is where are you going to
get the strongest profits. We think globally you'll get 5 to 6
percent profits growth this year but in Europe it will probably
be negative."
Standard Life Investments, which has around 150 billion
pounds ($239.38 billion) under management, currently has a heavy
weight position in corporate debt, both high grade and high
yield, in addition to U.S. stocks.
"We think the dollar is measurably cheap and the euro is
quite expensive," he added.
The outlook for the major world currencies are a difficult
call after the all policy easing measures by the Fed, the ECB,
the Bank of England and even the Bank of Japan.
"Americans I talk to are trying to get out of the dollar,
Germans I talk to are trying to get out of the euro, and Brits I
talk to want to get out of the pound," said Kevin Lecocq, chief
investment officer, Private Wealth Management, at Deutsche Bank.
Lecocq favours a currency basket weighted towards a client's
personal profile, but including exposure to emerging markets,
through either equities or debt.
Emerging Markets have been a big winner this year, with the
MSCI Emerging Equities index up 16.8 percent in the
first two months of 2012, but this comes after the index fell by
20 percent last year.
By comparison world stocks, measured by MSCI
, are up around 11 percent since the start of the
year, after a volatile 2011 where it lost more than 9 percent.
Investors in emerging markets face two big events in the
coming week.
China's National People's Congress convenes on Monday to
hear the government's plans for 2012, which will include new
targets for growth and inflation as well as fiscal policy.
Societe Generale analyst Wei Yao said the authorities in
Beijing are likely to lower the growth target to 7.5 percent and
unveil measures to stimulate consumption.
In Russia, investors are betting that Vladimir Putin will
return to the presidency in weekend elections and that the
result will be accepted by the people. The risks are that he
fails to get the 50 percent of votes needed for victory without
a runoff or that a big margin of victory would trigger large
scale protests.