* Political action in Europe seen key to market confidence
* Risk aversion drives dollar higher but gold sees selloff
* World equities in steady drift lower
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 11 Confidence is already in short
supply in financial markets and could evaporate further in the
coming week if investors judge that Europe's often fractious
political leaders aren't mapping out a sustainable path through
the current crisis.
Over the past week investors have been rocked by the
increased likelihood of Greece leaving the euro, and an
admission by one of the world's more highly regarded banks,
JPMorgan Chase, of an embarrassing failure in risk
management.
Many in the markets are now looking to Europe's political
leaders to signal a shift in the German-led austerity drive
across Europe which they now see as threatening the fragile
recovery underway in the world economy if cuts are not tempered
with some efforts to encourage growth.
Credit rating agency Fitch put the whole of the euro zone on
notice on Friday that were Greece to leave the currency bloc as
a result of its latest crisis, ignited by a voter rebellion
against bailout terms, the remaining countries could find their
sovereign ratings at risk.
"If you want to make sure the gradual improvement that you
see will continue, you need to improve confidence," said Patrick
Zweifel of Swiss fund manager Pictet Asset Management which
manages around $359 billion of assets.
"Only the politicians can do this - even if they only say
that they would agree to have some growth measures going forward
instead of more austerity."
The flight to safety by investors over the past week has
taken the dollar to a two-month high against a basket of
currencies, and pushed German and U.S. Treasury bond
yields to new lows.
At the same time the MSCI's index of global share market
performance has steadily given up much of the
gains made earlier in the year and, after falls of over two
percent in the past week, was close to levels seen in January.
Zweifel, Pictet's chief economist, says euro zone first
quarter GDP data due out on May 15 will confirm the region is in
recession, but could well be an improvement over the final
quarter of 2011, pointing the economy in the right direction.
Europe's weak performance contrasts with a U.S. economy
which is still seen on track for modest growth and with signs
the slowdown in China's rapid expansion has eased.
EUROGROUP GATHERS
The euro area's finance ministers get the chance to begin
outlining a new growth-oriented agenda to bolster the global
outlook when they gather on Monday in Brussels, where the crisis
in Greece and the budget problems in Spain will likely top the
agenda.
The talks will be followed by a full meeting of finance
ministers from across the 27-member European Union on Tuesday.
Potentially of even more significance to the markets will be
Wednesday's first talks between the new French president
Francois Hollande, the Socialist leader, and Germany's
conservative chancellor Angela Merkel.
The risk keeping investors on edge is that what emerges from
these meetings could be a new approach that either relaxes
fiscal discipline too far or promotes growth measures that
simply increase government spending.
"Adding more debt, when some governments are already
rationed, will likely only worsen the outlook for euro area
sovereigns," said Vincent Chaigneau, head of rates strategy at
French Bank Societe Generale.
Spain's experience has exemplified the risks. Ten-year bond
yields have shot up to over six percent since Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy on March 2 said his government wouldn't be meeting
its deficit goal for this year and relaxed the goal to 5.3
percent of GDP, up from the 4.4 previously pledged.
GROWTH WORRIES
Concerns about Europe and its impact on U.S. recovery won't
be far below the surface when G8 leaders gather at Camp David at
the end of the week, hosted by President Barack Obama who faces
an election in November.
Europe's problems were part of the reason the widely-watched
S&P 500 index touched two-month lows in the past week
before some positive news on the jobs market and a sharp rise in
U.S. exports for March prompted a slight recovery.
U.S. markets will mull over April retail sales and inflation
data on May 15 and the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve
policy setting meeting, due out on May 16, for signs of how the
central bank may respond after its current market support
measures end in June.
In commodity markets, investors are focusing on gold which
has not gained at all from the safe haven buying that has driven
up the dollar and major government bond prices.
The gold price peaked at around $1,790 an ounce in
early April, but has since slipped to $1,580 an ounce with
investors liquidating their holdings to cover losses on other
markets and move into cash.
"If it does further decline below that very important
four-year trendline support (near $1,580) it opens the door to a
move probably towards even $1,520 or $1,530," said Ashraf Laidi,
chief global strategist City Index.