By Richard Hubbard
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 The Greek elections set the
stage for a volatile week in the financial markets but, barring
a surprisingly negative result, immediate policy changes look
unlikely though a heavy schedule of high level meetings will
keep investors on edge.
G20 leaders gather in Mexico on Monday, the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate setting committee meets for two days from
Tuesday, euro zone finance ministers meet Thursday, and a
mini-summit of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders is
scheduled for Friday in Rome.
Announcements from any one of these events could move
markets sharply although most big investors currently hold
extremely risk averse positions, and don't look set to change
their views in the coming week, or for months, on fears the
crisis in Europe has yet to reach its nadir.
"If there's a positive outcome (in Greece) we'll wait, if
its a negative outcome we will become more defensive," said Eric
Le Coz, Deputy Managing Director of French asset manager
Carmignac Gestion.
Like many big funds, Carmignac Gestion holds no peripheral
euro government debt anymore, and has even recently dumped all
its holdings of German government bonds or Bunds.
"If we go deeper in the euro zone crisis, for a country
which has a sizeable weight in the euro zone, a solution would
have to imply more (contribution) from the Germans and an
increased burden on their shoulders, which would be detrimental
to the assessment of their credit quality," Le Coz said.
It has also become clear that central banks from Tokyo to
London and in Frankfurt stand ready to add act if the Greek vote
were to generate the most negative outcome - its exit from the
euro zone - resulting in unruly capital flight and liquidity
problems for the region's banks.
MARKET RECOVERY
Despite all the uncertainty over Greece, worries about
Spain's banks and signs of splits among European leaders over
how to tackle the region's 2-1/2-year-old debt crisis, asset
markets have being seeing something of a recovery this month
following the very sharp selloff in May.
The MSCI world equity index has posted two
solid weeks of gains in June and is up about two percent for the
month to date after losing over nine percent in last month.
It's notable that these gains have come at a time when
Chinese economic data has been disappointing and signs have
grown that the U.S. recovery is flagging.
The single European currency has gained 2.7 percent against
the dollar in the past two weeks to be above $1.26, though this
is up from a two-year low hit on June 1 of $1.2288.
Gold has also shined and is up around four percent this
month at about $1,625 an ounce following a six percent
drop in May.
FED EYED
The intensifying euro zone crisis could have an impact
across the Atlantic in the other big event of the week - the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy making meeting on June 19 and 20.
Most economist don't expect the Fed to announce any further
easing in its already loose monetary policy according to the
latest Reuters poll, especially with government bond yields at
record lows.
"Here it's a entirely wait and see attitude. What happens to
our economy is pretty much outside our control right now because
so much hinges on Europe," said Jeffrey Bergstrand, Professor of
Finance at the University of Notre Dame near Chicago.
Asked about the prospect for policy change, Bergstrand, a
former Federal Reserve economist, said: "Absolutely nothing is
going to happen."
But a recent poll by Reuters did find that a rising number
of economists do expect the Fed will come up with some form of
quantitative easing action, if not in the coming week then soon,
in response to the weakening jobs market.
Data on housing market activity from the National
Association of Home Builders on June 18 and on new residential
construction activity a day later could offer a guide to how
households are responding to the prospects of lower growth.
In Europe, where a mild recession is already underway,
economists will be looking at the first estimates of the June
Purchasing Manager's Index for the region and Germany's ZEW and
Ifo business sentiment surveys during the week.
Given the all worries over Spanish banks, Italy's debt
burden and the problems in Greece it will be a miracle if these
show anything but a worsening in the outlook for the whole euro
area, including for the giant German economy.
At the end of the week investors will find out if the
downturn in Europe and struggling recovery in the U.S. is
spreading to China when HSBC releases its flash estimate of the
private sector manufacturing activity.