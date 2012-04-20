By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 20 Two key central bank meetings
and a string of big data releases in the coming week should
sharpen the debate over slowing growth and rising inflation
risks, and may shake the markets out of the doldrums which
followed a bumper first quarter for asset prices.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee will
update its economic forecasts for the first time since January
at its mid-week meeting, when no policy change is expected but
where recent indicators have disappointed investors.
While the Bank of Japan is seen as likely to ease its policy
further at a meeting on April 27 after coming under intense
pressure to help support the still fragile economy.
The meetings come after two other central banks, the Bank of
England and Bank of Canada, last week surprised markets with
more hawkish statements suggesting it was less likely they would
need any more monetary policy stimulus.
"We're at a point where the nexus of the risks between
growth and inflation might get more interesting over the next
couple of months," said Ned Rumpeltin, head of G10 FX strategy
for Standard Chartered Bank.
After a wave of policy easing measures earlier this year led
by the Federal Reserve and including a huge 1 trillion euro
injection of liquidity by the European Central Bank, there are
some signs that growth has stabilised leaving room for monetary
authorities to give more weight to inflation risks.
Earlier this month Singapore said it will tighten monetary
policy slightly because of persistent inflationary pressures,
while Australia's central bank opened the door for a rate cut in
May when it held rates steady.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds its rate setting
meeting on April 26 where rates are expected to remain unchanged
but inflation concerns could feature in the accompanying
statement.
At the centre of the concerns are oil prices with Brent
crude currently at an average price of about $118 barrel for the
year to date, which if it is maintained for 2012 as a whole
would be a record.
FUND VIEWS SHIFT
Many institutional investors have also been gradually
raising their expectations for inflation, according to the
latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of fund managers.
Global inflation expectations rose to nine month highs in
the survey conducted in the week to April 12.
"It's not at anything like alarming levels at this point,
but what it does do is reinforce the message that there is very
little love for bonds at current levels," said Gary Baker,
European equity strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch.
Overall global growth is still seen as subdued by most
economists with weakness in euro zone and a relatively slow U.S.
recovery leaving Asia as the main driver.
A Reuters poll of more than 700 economists across the world,
taken in the past week, predicted a modest 3.3 percent growth in
the global economy this year, unchanged from a poll taken three
months ago.
GDP DATA
In the coming week the United States and Britain will unveil
their preliminary estimates of first quarter growth.
The U.S. economy is expected to grow at an annual rate of
around 2.5 percent in the first three months of the year down
from 3.0 percent record in the final quarter of 2011.
Britain's economy is much weaker with GDP falling by 0.3
percent in the final quarter of last year and a fairly anemic
growth of 0.1 percent expected in the first three months of
2012. However, if economists' forecasts are missed and a
negative number results, the country will technically be in
recession.
In the markets a general scaling back in growth forecasts
and the return of concerns over euro area government finances
have largely ended the rally in risk assets that marked the
first quarter.
World equities have seen about 5 percent wiped off the gains
to the end of March, leaving global stocks up
about 8.5 percent for the year, with emerging markets and the
share markets of Spain and Italy underperforming.
In the foreign exchange market, the shifts have seen
one-month volatility of the euro's exchange rate to the dollar
drop to levels not seen since before the Lehman
crisis, reflecting a view that swings in the common currency in
the near term are likely to be very low.
Volatility as indicated by the VIX index (a popular measure
of the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options) has rapidly
declined since the end of 2011 to hit historic lows last month,
though it has kicked up a bit lately as the U.S. economic data
has surprised.
It may be time for volatility to pick up further.