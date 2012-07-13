By Richard Hubbard
| LONDON, July 13
LONDON, July 13 The global economy is moving
into a good old fashioned slowdown with the developed world's
policy options limited and investors nervous, putting the
spotlight firmly on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
in the coming week to point the way ahead.
Bernanke delivers his twice yearly update to lawmakers on
Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning a day after the International
Monetary Fund is expected to cut its global growth forecast when
it releases the latest World Economic Outlook.
"I think investors are really going to be looking for what
is it the Fed is willing to do, or can do, to try and stimulate
growth," Joseph Tanious, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan
Asset Management said.
"But at the end of the day my opinion is that there is
nothing it can do," Tanious said.
Business sentiment indexes in Europe, slower growth in
China and a run of weak U.S. economic numbers have confirmed a
loss of momentum in the world economy over the past two months.
Policy makers at central banks in Europe, Britain and Japan
have all recently met and opted to stay on an easing path, while
their governments all face fiscal constraints, leaving investors
firmly in a defensive mood.
World equities are down about 2 percent this month
MIWD00000PUS>, but are still up 2.1 percent for the year.
While Citibank's World Broad Investment-Grade (WorldBIG) Bond
Index is up 3.6 percent for the year to date, having
gained around 1 percent so far this month.
FED QUESTIONED
The main questions most investors want Bernanke to answer
are how close is the central bank to launching a third round of
large-scale asset purchases (QE3), and what kind of other tools
might it consider using.
The coming week see updates on the U.S. inflation picture as
well as data on housing starts and industrial production which
should highlight the ongoing slowdown in the economy, adding to
recent weak jobs numbers in paving the way for more easing .
Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street
Global Advisers, believes the potential for a rapid fall in
inflation below the Fed's current target has kept the prospect
of further easing alive.
Metcalfe said an analysis of online prices compiled by
PriceStats pointed to an inflation rate running at around 1.3
percent compared to the Fed's 2 percent target.
"This is also indicative of much lower level of economic
activity in the economy and a rising deflation risk," he said.
The minutes of the Fed's June 19-20 meeting, released in the
past week showed a majority of policymakers were not yet ready
to agree further stimulus measures but a small group were.
"Several participants commented that it would be desirable
to explore the possibility of developing new tools to promote
more accommodative financial conditions and thereby support a
stronger economic recovery," the minutes said.
EURO DEVALUATION
In Europe investors attention is on the single currency and
its exchange rate with two of its major trading partners -- the
United States. and the U.K.
This follows the recent decision by the European Central
Bank to cut the rate if pays banks for their deposits to zero,
which has released a flood of funds looking for a new home.
The move initally prompted banks to transfer nearly half
trillion euros out of the deposit facility and back into their
current accounts when it come into force on Wednesday, but the
quesntion on many people's minds is wheree they go next.
"What basically happened is (ECB President Mario) Draghi
invited the market to sell the euro," said Ned Rumpeltin, head
of G10 FX strategy at Standard Chartered Bank.
"It probably doesn't happen in a stampede, but week after
week you will start to see some of this money move elsewhere."
The euro has fallen about 5.8 percent against the
dollar so far this year, already exceeding losses chalked up in
2011, when it declined more than 3 percent.
Spain is also going to be in investors sights in the coming
week when euro area finance ministers meet on July 20 to agree
the final details of its banking sector bailout.
Madrid will also auction two-year, five-year and seven-year
bonds on Thursday, as yields on its debt inch ever higher to
unsustainable levels.