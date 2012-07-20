* Growth data to revive central bank policy speculation
* Bid for safety and search for yield to dominate
* Earnings season enters full swing
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, July 20 Investors will find out in the
coming week whether the restrained response of the world's major
central banks to the latest signs of a global economic slowdown
has been warranted.
The United States and Britain release their first estimates
of second quarter growth while a survey of purchasing managers'
intentions across the euro zone will also hit the screens along
with a steady flow of corporate earnings.
But the approaching seasonal lull means few in the markets
expect any big shift in sentiment, and most see the current bid
for safety by some and the search for yield by more aggressive
investors being extended.
"We're into month-end week, we're into the Olympics and
we're into holidays," said Suki Mann, head of credit strategy at
Societe Generale.
After Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke refrained from
signaling more monetary easing in his semi-annual testimony to
Congress, and the European Central Bank earlier this month cut
its rates, safety and yield have dominated investment trends.
In Europe this has manifested itself in a rush of funds into
top-rated government debt markets and away from the riskier
bonds of countries like Spain and Greece.
Spain had to pay about 6.5 percent to borrow five-year funds
at an auction in the past week, while investors chose to pay the
governments of Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland to park
their cash with them for shorter durations.
The risk premium demanded by investors to hold Spanish
10-year government bonds rather than the safer German equivalent
also hit a euro-era high on Friday as fears grew that Madrid
will soon need international help to fund its budget.
GREEK DRAMA
Greece will be back in investors' sights in the coming week
when officials from the International Monetary Fund, European
Commission and ECB return to Athens to decide whether to release
further funds from a 130 billion euro bailout package.
The ECB added to the concerns when it decided to stop
accepting as collateral Greek sovereign bonds and other assets
backed by the country's government for use in money market
operations from July 25.
In the foreign exchange markets Europe's escalating debt
crisis, poor economic outlook and low interest rates have sent
the shared currency to record lows against both higher-yielding
currencies like the Australian dollar and perceived safe havens
such as the Japanese yen.
Another beneficiary of the shifting flows has been the
euro-denominated corporate debt market.
"July so far has been unexpectedly fantastic for the asset
class," said SocGen's Mann.
The iBoxx Euro Corporate Bond index, which tracks the
performance of high grade, euro-denominated corporate debt, is
up 8 percent this year and 2 percent just this month.
EQUITY STRENGTH
Meanwhile in the equity markets a fear over the outlook for
corporate profitability as world growth slows and Europe's debt
crisis drags on has not prevented solid gains in share prices in
the second half of the year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European firms
posted its best consecutive weekly run in seven years over the
past week and has risen 12 percent since June 4, its 2012 low.
However, it did fall 14.5 percent over the previous 12 weeks.
The MSCI world equity index is also showing
gains of over 5 percent since the end of May, while the S&P 500
index of major U.S. companies is up around 4.8 percent.
The key in the coming week will be what impact second
quarter results have on this rally.
"It's too early for complacency, but the omens are
encouraging," said Graham Bishop, senior equity strategist
at Exane BNP Paribas.
Exane research found that of the 51 European companies that
have reported so far, earnings per share have on average been
about 1.2 percent above consensus forecasts.
In the United States, with 20 percent of the S&P 500 having
published results, the equivalent number is 3.2 percent.
But investor confidence remains fragile.
A survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) of fund
with around $708 billion under management done in early July
found the share rally since June had not improved sentiment.
"Rising equity prices have failed to lift investor gloom and
we still see a quarter of investors expecting a global recession
while hopes for further policy easing have been delayed," said
Michael Harnett, BofAML's chief global equity strategist.
Much will depend on what happens to the giant U.S. economy.
Economists have been steadily cutting their forecasts for
the second quarter, due out on July 27, with the average
estimate calling for annualised growth of 1.8 percent, down from
1.9 percent in the previous three months.
In the UK, the economy is expected to contract by 0.2
percent in the April-June period, its third successive quarter
of falls, but economists do expect the Olympics which begin on
July 27 to provide a boost for the current quarter.
"For the year as a whole it is fairly sluggish growth," said
David Tinsley, UK economist at BNP Paribas. "But the momentum is
at least building in the sense that the second half of this year
will be better than the first."