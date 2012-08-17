By Mike Dolan
LONDON, Aug 17 As markets' summer doldrums leave
financial volatility and trading volumes at their lowest in
years, investors are puzzling over what appears to be
complacency about the potential for renewed market tensions
during an event-packed September.
And on the face of it at least, stock market pricing looks
out of whack. Heading into a period that is likely to see fresh
debate over how to solve the euro zone crisis and a heated U.S.
election race, with the world economy still shaky and markets
second-guessing central banks on extraordinary policy moves,
you'd expect volatility to be pumped up.
On the contrary. Wall St's measure of implied one-month
volatility in the S&P 500 - the so-called 'Fear Index' or
VIX - typically acts like a seismograph for world markets but
fell this week to its lowest level since before the credit
crisis exploded five years ago this month.
On one level, that shouldn't be a big shock.
Year-to-date gains for U.S. equities are the second
best since 1998, and the past fortnight has seen some of the
narrowest trading ranges in decades. Volumes are way below
historical averages and U.S. economic data and earnings are
mixed at worst. European stocks, meanwhile, are set for
an 11th week of gains, their longest winning streak since 2005.
Add to that implied "policy puts" from the U.S. Federal
Reserve and European Central Bank that promise intervention
through more quantitative easing if the situation deteriorates
again and you get a sense of what is beneath the relative calm.
The tentative re-emergence from safe-haven bunkers such as
U.S. Treasury or German government bonds
over the past two weeks underlines the shift in behaviour.
Given that the VIX and other volatility signals are used in
investment models around the world as proxies for risk, their
steady decline acts as green light for risk assets everywhere.
But if markets are supposed to discount future risks, many
say potential ructions in September - evident from even a
glimpse at next month's event diary - should imply more caution
than we are now seeing.
And if this is just a market anomaly, then investors should
be exploiting it by buying what looks like relatively cheap
insurance for the bumpy road ahead.
"In this period of relative summer calm, risk assets
continue to be well-supported as the market appears to enjoy the
"thrill of the chase" in the expectation of additional central
bank easing," said Ian Stealey, portfolio manager in the
International Fixed Income Group at JP Morgan Asset Management.
Stealey reckons room for policy disappointment is high,
however, and that the market is not adequately priced for
surprises.
"As we move into September and possible headline risk on
both sides of the Atlantic, it is worth remembering that since
2010 the VIX has only dipped below 15 twice. In both instances
the subsequent two-month performance for the S&P 500 was
negative."
'KURTOSIS' AND POLICY DOMINANCE
However, there is another view of what's happening at the
market coalface and options pricing that suggests the current
environment could persist for much longer.
Gerry Fowler, BNP Paribas' Global Head of Equity and
Derivative Strategy, says world equity volatility pricing is not
all it seems.
Firstly, he stresses that the VIX measures implied
volatility for just one month. And while this is now at
five-year lows of about 14 percent despite September's noisy
calendar, longer-term gauges out to one year remain sticky above
20 percent, and the gap between short and long-term volatility
is as wide as at any point in the last three years.
This suggests the short-term lull is temporary, related to
the holiday season and that anxiety about the longer term is
really as high as ever. But that's not the full picture either.
Fowler says his analysis of four years of the crisis shows
that while days of outsize price swings in equities are still
common, volatility on routine "non-event" days has more than
halved, to 0.4 percent from 1 percent in 2008. Given that
non-event days still vastly outnumber the swing days, that
decline is swamping gauges of median volatility such as the VIX.
There are many theories on what's driving what statistical
wonks call "kurtosis", or infrequent but extreme moves in a data
series. But the huge potential impact of central bank and
government policy intervention is the biggest factor.
Fowler posits that, because fundamental market analysis
based on relative value models, earnings or economic trends is
almost pointless when faced with the overwhelming effects of QE
or euro zone developments, investors simply avoid trading on
days except those when policy changes are driving market.
Trading turnover thus evaporates on "non-event" days,
further deterring investors from transacting for fear of moving
the market in such thin volumes. The net effect is to cut median
volatility despite the same number of days with big gyrations.
So if one of the aims of policy intervention is to dampen
market volatility, it may well be succeeding - even if not for
all the intended reasons and with uncertain consequences.
"Policy intervention has become so variable and so frequent
it is stopping people becoming involved in the market on a daily
basis, and they then simply have to act very, very quickly when
there's an intervention catalyst," said Fowler.
"As a result, it may not be as attractive to buy volatility
as you might think, even if one-month is probably about as low
as it's going to go here," he said.
His "best guess" on reactions to the many Fed, ECB, euro
policy and U.S. election events over the coming weeks is that
they are unlikely to produce the sort of daily swing needed to
justify buying indexes like the VIX current levels.
Next week certainly looks too quiet to change things, even
if Fed policy minutes will be of interest. Flash August business
polls from around the world are set to be watched closely, as
will revised figures for second quarter UK gross domestic
product and an auction of German two-year bonds that are still
currently offering a negative yield.