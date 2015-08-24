WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama has been briefed on developments in global financial markets, the White House said on Monday after world stock markets plunged.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said that the U.S. economy is strong and that U.S. officials continue to urge China to pursue financial reforms, including moving toward a more market-determined exchange rate for its currency.

