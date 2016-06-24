LONDON, June 24 The yen retreated further from
more than two-year highs against the dollar on Friday, after
Japanese authorities hinted at the possibility of intervention
in the currency market.
The dollar traded at 103.08 yen, up around 2.8
percent on the day, compared with 102.75 before a slew of
comments from senior Japanese officials.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe had instructed him to cooperate with the Bank of
Japan and closely consult with Group of Seven partners, in
responding to market moves following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
Aso added excess volatility in currency markets was
undesirable and he would respond to market moves when necessary.
Prime Minister Abe said he was concerned about risks posed
to the global economy and foreign exchange markets after the
Brexit vote. He added G7 leaders have already agreed to take
action regarding global markets and provide stability to the
foreign exchange market.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)