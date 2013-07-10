July 10 U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank would continue to pursue a highly accommodative monetary policy.

At 2236 GMT, U.S. gold was trading up 2.04 percent at $1,272.8 per ounce. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore)