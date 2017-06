(Corrects reference of record high in first paragraph to fifth consecutive day, not fiftieth)

TOKYO Feb 6 Benchmark TOCOM gold futures hit a record high of 5,067 yen per gram on Wednesday as a further slide by the yen spurred buying, with the yen-based gold prices renewing a record high for the fifth consecutive day.

As of 0118 GMT, the most active Tokyo Commodity Exchange gold futures for December delivery stood at 5,059 yen, up 63 yen from the previous close.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)