Gold bullion coins known as Krugerrands are pictured in the mint where they are manufactured in Midrand outside Johannesburg October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

LONDON Gold rose to its highest in two weeks on Thursday after a coordinated effort by the world's major central banks to unlock the credit markets and prevent a global financial meltdown gave investors confidence to cut their holdings of cash.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from December 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.

The euro rallied for a fourth day, while U.S. stocks rose after data showed manufacturing activity in the world's largest economy ran at its fastest pace since June in November.

Palladium was set for its largest two-day rally in more than a month, as the price remained on track for a gain of 8.6 percent since Tuesday.

Gold was last flat on the day at $1,745.54 an ounce by 1544 GMT, having risen to a session peak of $1,754 earlier, its highest since November 17. Gold rose 1.9 percent in November, clocking up a seventh month of gains so far in 2011, but was still 9 percent below September's lifetime high at $1,920.30.

A decline in yields on peripheral euro zone members' debt, such as Spain and Italy and a modest decline in dollar money market rates also helped offer investors some relief that authorities were tackling the escalating credit crisis.

"This especially spilled over onto the dollar which was sold off thereby helping gold break free of its $1,680-1,720 shackles," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.

"$1,800 is the next stop but ... there has not been much of a follow-through today and still there are not many who believe the euro rally is more than a short-covering rally," he said, adding that the price would need to stabilise at these higher levels as well as a weaker dollar, before pushing higher.

The market has turned more bullish on the longer-term prospects for the gold price, regardless of the headwind posed by the stronger dollar or greater investor optimism, which can cut the need for gold as a safe-haven asset.

The bulk of open interest in gold call options, which give the owner the right, but not the obligation to buy the gold at a set price by a set date, in 2012 is clustered at $2,000 an ounce.

Indeed, for options expiring in late December, open interest on calls at $1,800 an ounce has risen tenfold in the space of a month, to 3,248 lots. For options on the most-active February futures contract, where a lot of interest is on bearish put options, holdings of $2,000 and $,1800 calls rose by close to 20 percent last month.

FOLLOWING STOCKS

The euro rose against the dollar, but gains were expected to be short-lived given the speculation the European Central Bank could aggressively cut rates.

Gold priced in euros was last down 0.2 percent on the day at 1,296.05 euros an ounce, after having gained almost 5 percent in November, its largest monthly rise since August.

"There is a twofold impact on gold from the joint policy response from central banks. First, a substantial increase in the demand for dollar swap facilities would mean further expansion of the Fed's balance sheet, if lending is not sterilised, and would effectively be another form of easing," wrote UBS analyst Edel Tully.

"The downward pressure this puts on the dollar is clearly to gold's benefit. Second, to the extent that the cheapening of dollar funding costs limits the possibility of a liquidity crunch, it is also beneficial for gold. We only need to look back to 2008 for a reminder that a dollar funding crisis is not gold's friend," she said.

Retail investors have been cautious, with dealers in Asia reporting hesitation by jewellers to buy in such a turbulent environment.

Premiums for physical delivery in Hong Kong have this week fallen to their lowest in three months, although forecasts for demand in China, the world's second-largest consumer of gold after India, anticipate continued strength.

China's gold consumption will be around 750 tonnes this year, Albert Cheng, a managing director for the World Gold Council, told an industry conference in Shanghai on Thursday.

In other precious metals, silver, which fell nearly 4 percent in November, was last up 1.3 percent on the day at $33.22 an ounce.

Platinum was up 0.3 percent at $1,556.49 an ounce, while palladium rose 4.3 percent to $632.25 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Alison Birrane)