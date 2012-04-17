Gold bangles are on display at the international Istanbul jewellery fair March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

SINGAPORE Gold hovered above the key support level at $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, off a one-week low hit in the previous session, as investors watched the Spanish debt market with growing worries about a new phase of the debt crisis in Europe.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold traded flat at $1,651.66 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after posting two sessions of straight falls.

* U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,652.90.

* Spain's 10-year bond yields climbed over 6 percent on Monday, and the country's borrowing costs are expected to leap when it sells short-term debt on Tuesday, threatening a new crisis.

* Mounting worries about a new phase of the crisis in the euro zone pushed the euro to a two-month low against the dollar on Monday.

* Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices in March and spent more strongly than expected, suggesting economic growth in the first quarter was probably not as weak as many had feared.

* Silver stockpiles in Comex-monitored warehouses rose to their highest level in at least 10 years, showing near-term supply of the metal is plentiful as mine output holds at record levels and the global economic recovery struggles for traction.

MARKET NEWS

* The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq.

* U.S. crude oil prices rose above $103 a barrel on Tuesday in response to news that a plan to drain off a glut of oil from the Midwest could be implemented two weeks ahead of schedule.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)