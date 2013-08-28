LONDON Gold prices rallied above $1,430 an ounce to 3-1/2 month highs on Wednesday as rising tensions over Syria sparked safe-haven demand and a scramble among investors to cut their bets on falling prices.

The metal hit a peak of $1,433.31 an ounce, its highest since May 14, as the United States and its allies geared up for a probable military strike against Syria in response to a gas attack that killed hundreds of civilians in a rebel-held suburb of Damascus.

The United Nations Security Council was set for a showdown over Syria on Wednesday after Britain sought authorisation for Western military action that seems certain to be vetoed by Russia and probably China.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,421.44 an ounce at 1403 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $1.60 an ounce at $1,421.30.

"The latest move upwards is certainly related to safe-haven buying on the back of a potential attack on Syria," ABN Amro commodity analyst Georgette Boele said.

"But you already had a turnaround in sentiment around a week ago when people started to get nervous about the timing of the Fed tapering (after mixed U.S. data)," she added.

Prices have risen nearly 8 percent this month, their biggest monthly climb since January 2012, as expectations receded that the Federal Reserve is set to imminently curb its bullion-friendly $85 billion monthly bond-buying programme.

Investors had sold gold heavily in the first half of 2013, pushing prices to their lowest in nearly three years, on speculation that ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy was coming to an end. Many positioned themselves for further losses and have now had to close out those positions.

"With the move up in price in the last couple of weeks, you've had something of the order of 6 million ounces of short-covering going through on the Comex futures and options market," Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said.

SYRIA SHAKES MARKETS

On the wider markets, European shares fell nearly 1 percent after jitters over a possible U.S.-led strike against the Syrian government knocked Asian equities to a seven-week low, while the dollar index rose 0.3 percent.

Oil prices surged, with Brent crude hitting a six-month high and the U.S. benchmark its highest in more than two years.

Demand for physical gold in Asia slowed this week as spot prices surged to three-month highs and emerging market currencies plunged.

Gold prices hit record highs in Indian rupee terms for a second day on Wednesday at 34,622 Indian rupees per 10 grams, as the rupee slumped to a record low versus the dollar.

Among other precious metals, silver prices rallied to their highest since mid-April at $25.08 an ounce, tracking gold. Spot prices were later down 0.1 percent at $24.43.

Spot platinum rose 0.4 percent at $1,525.50 an ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.3 percent at $739.21 an ounce.

