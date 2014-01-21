Gold jewelry for sale is seen at a jewelers in New York City December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SINGAPORE Gold was just below a six-week high on Tuesday amid subdued activity in the stock markets and on the data front, while platinum was near the strongest in 2-1/2 months as strikes were set to begin this week at the top producers.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,253.35 an ounce by 0024 GMT, not far from its six-week peak of $1,259.85.

Platinum was at $1,459.25, down slightly after sharp gains in the previous session that took it to $1,469.50 - its highest since October 31.

The main trade union for South African platinum miners said it will strike from Thursday at the world's top three producers, hitting over half of global output.

Chinese gold imports, the lone bright spot in an otherwise disastrous year for bullion in 2013, look set to fall from last year's record levels, adding to pressure on gold as analysts forecast a price decline for a second year.

Osisko Mining Corp (OSK.TO) rejected an unsolicited C$2.6 billion takeover bid from rival Goldcorp Inc (G.TO), saying the offer was financially inadequate and not in the best interests of its shareholders.

South African gold producers said they had received notice from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union of its intention to strike on Thursday, adding the companies will seek to halt the action in the courts.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)