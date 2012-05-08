Shares in Banco del Bajio rise in market debut after IPO
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.
Gold fell below $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday for the first time since early January, losing more than 2 percent as a lower euro and uncertainty over the European debt crisis triggered a technical sell-off.
Spot gold was down 2.2 percent at $1,602.55 an ounce by 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT), having earlier hit a four-month low of $1,599.29 an ounce, which marked the lowest price since Jan. 5.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)