NEW YORK, June 7 Spot gold fell more than 1.5 percent on Thursday as investors sold the metal heavily after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke once again offered few hints that the U.S. central bank would introduce new stimulus to boost the economy.

Spot bullion was down 1.8 percent at $1,587.59 an ounce by 11:16 a.m. EDT (1516 GMT), about $40 below its session high at $1,628.80 an ounce.