Peru relaxes air quality standards to help mining industry
LIMA, June 7 Peru adopted new and more flexible air quality standards on Wednesday after the old standards were criticized by mining companies and President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.
NEW YORK, July 11 Spot gold pared gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting suggested conditions might need to worsen for the U.S. central bank to reach a consensus on more monetary easing.
Spot bullion was up 0.1 percent at $1,569.71 an ounce by 2:14 p.m. EDT (1814 GMT)
LIMA, June 7 Peru adopted new and more flexible air quality standards on Wednesday after the old standards were criticized by mining companies and President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.
BRASILIA, June 7 Brazil's top electoral court on Wednesday was split over whether to allow new evidence in plea-bargain testimony from construction company Odebrecht in an illegal campaign funding case that could lead to President Michel Temer leaving office.