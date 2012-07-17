July 17 Gold prices remained lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated that the Fed stood ready to offer additional support to a U.S. economy which has slowed significantly in recent months.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,581.90 an ounce at 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT) after the release of Bernanke's prepared statement at the start of his two-day Congressional testimony.