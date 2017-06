NEW YORK Aug 30 Gold prices turned lower on Thursday as a wave of heavy selling in U.S. equities and other markets triggered profit-taking in bullion a day before a hotly awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,654.06 an ounce by 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT). Despite the loss, the metal has gained around 3 percent in the last eight sessions. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson)