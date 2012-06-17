SINGAPORE, June 18 Gold dropped early on Monday, with Greek's pro-bailout parties on course to win a slim majority at Sunday's election, calming fears of Athens leaving the euro zone and reducing bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,622.29 an ounce by 2213 GMT. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Bernard Orr)