UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
SINGAPORE, June 29 Gold rose more than 1 percent on Friday after the euro jumped on comments by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy that the euro zone reaffirmed its commitment to use its bailout funds flexibly and efficiently to stabilise markets.
Spot gold hit a session high of $1,568 an ounce, and U.S. gold futures rose to an intraday peak of $1,569.10. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp