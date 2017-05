April 12 U.S. gold futures for June delivery dropped 5.01 percent to $1,486.5 an ounce by 20:21 GMT on Friday.

Spot Gold was trading down 4.74 percent to $1,486.7 an ounce by 20:28 GMT.

Gold has fallen to its lowest levels since July 2011, hurt by a draft plan for Cyprus to sell gold reserves as part of its bailout by international lenders.

Gold is now more than 22 percent below the record peak of $1,920.30 an ounce set in September 2011.