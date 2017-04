SINGAPORE, April 15 Gold rose more than 1 percent on Monday after slumping over 5 percent in the previous session, its steepest drop since December 2008 that dragged down bullion to its weakest in nearly two years.

Spot gold hit a session high of $1,494.50 an ounce. By 0012 GMT, it stood at $1,492.64, up nearly 1 percent.

A firmer dollar, outflows from exchange-traded funds and a draft plan by Cyprus to sell bullion to fund its bailout sparked a sell-off in gold on Friday. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)