SINGAPORE, April 19 Gold rose almost 2 percent on Friday, backed by physical buying after prices of the precious metal slid to over two-year lows this week.

Spot gold was up 1.9 percent at $1,416.71 an ounce by 0605 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 1.8 percent to $1,417.30. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)