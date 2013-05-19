SINGAPORE May 20 Gold fell for an eighth straight session on Monday to hit it weakest in over a month, pressured by expectations the Federal Reserve could soon halt its stimulus programme supporting the U.S. economy.

Spot gold hit a session low of $1,338.95 an ounce, its lowest since touching a two-year low of $1,321.35 during the April 16 sell-off. By 2348 GMT, it was down 1 percent at $1,344.76.

Spot silver was down 3.8 percent at $21.39 an ounce. U.S. gold futures and silver futures also fell sharply. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)