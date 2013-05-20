* Gold falls 1.5 pct to 1-month low of $1,338.95/oz
* Investors drive European shares to 5-yr high
* Silver falls to lowest since September 2010
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Clara Denina and Jan Harvey
LONDON, May 20 Silver hit a 2-1/2 year low on
Monday, led by fund liquidation in Asian trade, while gold was
up slightly, reversing from seven days of losses based on
speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may rein in its stimulus
programme.
Investors have been dumping gold and silver, which are down
20 percent and 30 percent respectively this year, while stocks
and the dollar have risen on an improving global economic
outlook.
Gold-backed exchange-traded funds have seen massive outflows
in recent months, although silver holdings have held up better
until now.
Silver was down 1.5 percent at $21.90 an ounce by
1451 GMT, after touching $20.84, its lowest since September
2010. COMEX silver futures were down 3 percent to $21.69
an ounce, having earlier dropped as much as 9 percent.
Analysts had said it was only a matter of time before silver
would give way, citing flagging industrial demand.
More than 3,000 lots were sold in Comex silver futures in
just 20 minutes of early Asian trading on Monday, Reuters data
showed.
Yuichi Ikemizu, a branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo,
said an unidentified investor sold off a big chunk of silver
holdings on Monday morning.
The gold-silver ratio is at its highest level since
September 2010, with an ounce of gold currently buying 63 ounces
of silver. That is twice as much as in April 2011, when silver
was trading considerably higher.
"The latest move lower has been to some extent technical,
but silver was the underperformer among precious metals during
the mid-April fall," Citigroup metals strategist David Wilson
said.
"The metal had found some support from steady ETFs
investment, but this has now started to come lower, showing that
the retail sector is also becoming more bearish as well as
professional investors."
Holdings of the largest silver ETF, the iShares Silver Trust
, fell 187.7 tonnes last week to 10,253 tonnes, hitting
their lowest level since mid-January.
FED WEIGHS
Comments from Federal Reserve officials and positive U.S.
data have boosted talk the bank may reduce its monetary easing
measures, which had supported gold in recent years by holding
down interest rates and undermining the dollar.
Gold hit a low of $1,338.95 an ounce earlier on
Monday, its weakest since April 16, when worries that European
central banks might liquidate gold reserves and a break through
the technical level of $1,525 an ounce prompted a sell-off.
Spot prices erased losses and were up 0.3 percent to
$1,363.10. U.S. gold futures were still down 0.2 percent
to $1,361.
"Generally the market has realised that there is no
compelling reason to buy gold. People look at the entire
macroeconomic picture, and none of the factors there look
supportive for the metal," BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Michael
Widmer said.
"The next leg for gold is still lower, and $1,200 is our
target in the next few weeks."
The market will now focus on congressional testimony on the
U.S. economy by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday and the
FOMC minutes for its April meeting.
Hedge funds and money managers cut net long positions in
gold and silver futures and options in the week to May 14, a
report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed
on Friday.
Money managers pulled $1.4 billion from the U.S. gold
futures market, Reuters calculations based on CFTC data showed.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, hit their lowest in four years
on Friday, declining 3 tonnes to 1,038.41 tonnes.
In other precious metals, platinum fell 0.3 percent
to $1,446.24 an ounce. Palladium turned higher after a
lower start at $736.97 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Manolo Serapio
Jr. in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Baird)