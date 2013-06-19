BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell more than 2 percent to $1345.6O an ounce by 2245 GMT, after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank might begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying later this year.
Spot Gold was down 0.52 percent at $1343.46 an ounce by 22.59 GMT.
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
Mar 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22634.30 NSE 89365.00 ============= TOTAL 111999.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M