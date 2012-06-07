LONDON, June 7 Gold fell by as much as 1 percent
on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
central bank was prepared to shield the economy if financial
strains worsened but offered few hints that additional policy
stimulus would be forthcoming.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,609.89 an ounce
at 1408 GMT, having fallen to a low of $1,600.04 an ounce after
Bernanke's testimony to the U.S. Congress.
Gold earlier rose to a session high of $1,628.80 an ounce as
traders bet the Fed would suggest it could buy bonds to keep
interest rates anchored - quantitative easing - which weighed on
the dollar.