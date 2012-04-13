* Gold expected to average $1,750/oz in 2012
* Fewer analysts see spike to $2,000/oz
* Silver forecasts fall from early 2012
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, April 13 Gold remains on course to rally
through this year and into 2013, but heady forecasts of $2,000
an ounce are receding fast as the economy stabilises, a Reuters
poll showed on Friday.
Gold has risen for a decade and spiked above $1,920 an ounce
last September when the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
threatened to engulf Italy and Spain.
That spurred talk of $2,000 gold but just one analyst of 33
polled expected it to average that price this year, down from 5
of 45 in a similar poll in January.
Analysts produced a median forecast of $1,750 an ounce for
gold in 2012, down from $1,765.00 in January's survey.
While analysts trimmed views on gold, which is now trading
at about $1,670, they raised forecasts for silver.
Alexandra Knight is an economist with National Australia
Bank, where analysts are forecasting an average gold price of
just $1,550 an ounce, the most bearish call in the survey.
That would mean little rise from last year's average price
of $1,544.
"We expect the price of gold to ease from its current level
as the recovery in the U.S. economy gains momentum and its
currency appreciates, shifting demand away from gold and towards
currency-based investments and equities," Knight said.
"The impact of an appreciation of the U.S. dollar on the
gold price will be particularly pronounced. given that a large
majority of gold is invested in the U.S.."
Gold usually moves inversely to the dollar as non-U.S.
investors find it cheaper to buy gold in their own currencies
when the dollar weakens and more profitable to sell it when the
U.S. unit gains.
NEXT YEAR, FED WATCH
Gold is expected to average $1,700 an ounce in the second
quarter of this year, the poll showed, down from $1,730 in
January's poll.
Analysts trimmed their 2013 forecast to $1,825.00 from
$1,830.63.
Main drivers for the price include central bank buying,
along with robust demand from China, which is expected to
overtake India this year as largest consumer of the metal.
Also key are real interest rates, which factor in inflation,
as these remain negative across most of the Group of 20 richest
nations, helping gold as a non-yield-bearing asset compete for
investors.
It hit a 3-1/2 month high of $1,790.30 in February but fell
from those levels after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke surprised markets with a speech that made no suggestion
of additional policy measures such as a third round of bond
buying, or quantititative easing, to boost growth.
Central banks, including the European Central Bank and Bank
of England, have either extended super-cheap loans to commercial
banks, bought their own government bonds to pin interest rates
or intervened in the currency markets to keep their currencies
competitive and maintain an accommodative interest-rate
environment.
Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet forecast gold at $1,790
an ounce for this year and said central bank buying would be
supportive.
"Our bullish view on gold has always been independent of
whether or not QE3 occurs. We feel that global reserve
accumulation will continue to grow (spearheaded by emerging
markets and particularly China) and consequently provide the
main impetus for gold-friendly growth in global liquidity during
2012," he said.
Analysts also expect ongoing consumer demand, especially
from Asia, to support gold, albeit on a more modest scale than
last year.
"While still present, buying takes place on a much lower
level than it was previously the case when prices came off
significantly. The same is true for China, where buying is still
present though not on levels we witnessed in 2011," Alexander
Zumpfe, a trader at Heraeus in Germany, said.
Heraeus expects gold to average $1,660 this year, with most
gains coming in the fourth quarter.
BRIGHTER ON SILVER
The market turned more optimistic over silver over the
course of the first quarter of the year.
Analysts forecast a 2012 price of $34.00 an ounce, up from
$33.25 in January.
Silver is currently trading around $32.30 an ounce,
up 16 percent this year. It is often seen as a cheaper
safe-haven alternative to gold, although its high volatility and
industrial applications can make it unpredictable.
It is used in chemicals and electronics, as well as products
such as solar panels.
"Silver remains an attractively priced safe haven commodity
relative to gold," said Morgan Stanley commodity analyst Hussein
Allidina, who is forecasting an average price of $32.55 an
ounce.
"However, silver's well attested volatility, its
vulnerability to weakening industrial demand, and weaker supply
credentials make it a less fundamentally supported market than
gold at present."
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper)