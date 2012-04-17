US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, April 17 Gold fell for a third day on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains after a flurry of technical selling pushed the price to session lows, while a decline in the euro added further pressure.
Spot gold fell by 1 percent on the day to a session low of $1,634.44 an ounce, recovering marginally to trade down 0.8 percent on the day at $1,637.71 an ounce by 1411 GMT.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.