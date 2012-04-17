LONDON, April 17 Gold fell for a third day on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains after a flurry of technical selling pushed the price to session lows, while a decline in the euro added further pressure.

Spot gold fell by 1 percent on the day to a session low of $1,634.44 an ounce, recovering marginally to trade down 0.8 percent on the day at $1,637.71 an ounce by 1411 GMT.