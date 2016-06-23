By Marcy Nicholson
| NEW YORK, June 23
NEW YORK, June 23 Gold investors piled on
near-term bullish and bearish options bets on Wednesday, racing
to protect against whipsawing prices as Britons head to the
polls to decide on the future of their European Union membership
on Thursday, data showed.
Implied volatility, a measure of options activity, in Comex
July gold calls and puts with strike prices that are as much as
$50 higher or lower than current prices soared to record highs
on Wednesday.
A vote for Brexit is expected to spur a rush to safe haven
assets like bullion.
The frenzied dealmaking and diverging strike prices
suggested dueling forces as investors grew nervous about the
potential impact of the vote on the market - prices could fall
or rise by as much as 5 percent.
It was most evident in bullish bets. COMEX July gold calls
that give the holder the option to buy at $1,300 per ounce
and $1,325 were some of the most actively
traded on the day.
Activity in July puts with strike prices of $1,200
and $1,220 was also almost as busy. They
all expire on Monday.
Combined turnover in the four contracts equated to close to
638,000 ounces of bullion worth more than $800 million.
Spot gold prices fell for the third straight session
on Wednesday, dropping to a two-week low of $1,261.01 per ounce.
Implied volatility typically rises ahead of expiry, but
traders said dealmaking has been more pronounced than usual,
amid heightened risk appetite and nervousness about the result,
traders said.
"We're at a line in the sand on which way we're going to go
and that's why we're seeing implied volatility in puts and calls
spike right now," said Adam Packard, vice president operations
at brokerage Zaner Group in Chicago.
Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for
BMO Capital Markets in New York, said flight to safe haven amid
uncertainty over Brexit could push prices to as high as $1,375,
the loftiest since March 2014.
An "In" vote is seen as quickly unwinding gold's 5-percent
gain in June, as appetite for risk rises and focus returns to
the U.S. economy.
Prices hit their highest since August 2014 last week as the
$5-trillion-a-year gold market rose with other "safe" assets,
such as German bunds, the Swiss franc and Japan's yen.
Premiums of some out-of-the-money calls were more than two
times the cost of out-of-the-money puts, suggesting a more
bullish sentiment, said Packard.
(Editing by Sandra Maler)