* Downside put option open interest doubles in a week
* Options overall bullish but bearish bets rise
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Aug 24 A surge in bearish gold options
positions this week shows that numbers of investors are braced
for a blow to expectations the Federal Reserve will act to
foster growth - prospects that have set gold on course for its
biggest weekly rise since early June.
Until the release of U.S. Fed minutes on Wednesday, the gold
price had traded in its narrowest range in August in 2-1/2
years, strait-jacketed by uncertainty among investors over what
the U.S. central bank would do to aid a patchy economic
recovery.
The minutes showed the Fed would take measures "fairly soon"
to grease the wheels of the economy, eliciting a 2 percent rally
in the price of gold in two days and rekindling hopes among some
investors that the bank will announce a fresh round of
bond-buying to pin down interest rates as early as September.
Such a move would benefit gold by keeping long-term interest
rates, and hence the opportunity cost of holding non-yield
bearing gold, low, stoking fears of inflation and boosting
liquidity.
The options market still paints a bullish picture for gold
overall, with total bets on a rise in the price outpacing those
on a fall.
But bearish positioning has jumped this week, highlighting
how wary the market is of the potential for the central bank not
to deliver enough stimulus to feed a more sustained gold rally.
"The market as a whole is definitely bullish, but a lot of
them have no real idea why.....it is a bit of a herd mentality
at the moment, but as with many herds, it doesn't always do to
stand in the way," David Govett, head of precious metals at
Marex Spectron, said.
Most open interest on options contracts near the current
most-active December gold futures price of around $1,668
an ounce is clustered in put options, which give the holder the
right, but no obligation, to sell gold at a set price, at
$1,600.00.
Total put open interest at this strike price is now
equivalent to 758,000 ounces, after more than doubling in size
in a week, overtaking calls at $1,700 to become the largest
single strike among options expiring on Sept. 25.
Open interest in calls between $1,590 and $1,700 an ounce,
at 3.15 million ounces, is close to double that in puts for
these strikes, which by Thursday's close was at 1.89 million
ounces.
Event risks come thick and fast in the next month.
The European Central Bank meets twice to discuss policy,
once on Sept. 6 and again on Sept. 19. The Fed holds a two-day
meeting on Sept. 12-13, and the expectation now is for the bank
to give more detail on what steps it will take to bolster the
economy.
"As much as the minutes have helped the price, we have to
take them with a pinch of salt. Economic data has improved since
the meeting and the Fed really are on data-watch, so the market
could run into a bit of disappointment," Ole Hansen, senior
manager at Saxo Bank, said.
DOUBT OVER ECB
Meanwhile, the ECB's indication in late July that it would
do whatever it took to protect the euro has raised speculation
that it could step in to buy bonds of those nations whose
borrowing costs have been lifted by the spread of the debt
crisis.
This has pushed the euro to six-week highs against the
dollar and given gold extra support from a weaker U.S. currency.
But the central bank has since quashed such talk and has said
support would materialise if a country appealed formally for
emergency aid from one of its bailout funds.
Gold futures are some 13 percent below their record of
$1,923.70 an ounce struck in September last year and have stuck
to a range of no more than about $100 for the past three months
precisely because of such abrupt changes in central bank
expectations.
Options on shares of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest exchange-traded fund backed by physical gold, that
expire on Sept. 22 also show investors have cut back on bullish
plays.
Open interest in calls on SPDR shares priced at $166.0,
which translates into a spot gold price of just above $1,700 and
is the largest strike for this expiry, fell by 13 percent to the
equivalent of 585,100 ounces between Wednesday and Thursday.
This is still the largest strike by far for near-the-money
options for this expiry and reflects the similarly bullish skew
in derivatives on COMEX.
"What we are seeing is a tremendous amount of open interest
at that strike and above," Anthony Neglia, president of Tower
Trading and a COMEX gold options floor trader in New York, said.
"You do have to pick a spot where you are comfortable being
long and ... if we trade down to $1,650 and it holds it's a
monster buy."
SPDR shares were quoted at $161.6 around 1115 GMT on Friday.