By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
MANILA/SHANGHAI, July 23 As the global bullion
market continues to reel from a dramatic plunge in gold prices
on Monday, traders from Hong Kong to New York are pointing the
finger at others for being behind the move while struggling to
unmask the mystery sellers.
In early Asian trading hours on Monday, investors dumped
more than $500 million worth of bullion in New York in four
seconds with selling occurring almost simultaneously on Chinese
markets.
The sheer scale of order flow across both the Shanghai Gold
Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange - where combined
volume for the day surpassed the notional equivalent of 250
tonnes - led many market trackers to speculate that fleet-footed
Chinese hedge funds were behind the move.
Singapore-based futures brokerage Phillip Futures declared
"indiscriminate selling by Asian hedge funds at the stroke of
the market's open in Shanghai" as the chief cause of the price
fall in a letter to clients.
But the most well known Chinese funds denied involvement,
and as futures trading is anonymous, dealers may never know who
was buying and selling during those crucial seconds.
Such details often only become available if regulators take
action, and amid the regulatory scrutiny following China's
recent equity market tumbles, it's unlikely any trader or fund
will be eager to take credit for setting off another avalanche.
ASIA IN THE CROSSHAIRS
The fact that the selloff occurred while Japan's markets
were closed for a holiday and U.S. and European traders remained
on weekend leave served to implicate China-based dealers in the
eyes of some market participants.
"That move was aggressive manipulation. Somebody clearly
wanted the market lower and timed it very well," said a gold
trader at a bank in Hong Kong, who saw parallels with the way
funds have been linked to swings in copper.
Chinese funds such as Shanghai Chaos Investment Co and
Zhejiang Dunhe Investment Co were, according to traders, behind
falls in copper, one in March last year when the metal fell more
than 8 percent in three days, and again in January this year
when copper slid almost 8 percent in two days.
"Any Chinese fund wanting to trade on the SGE would just go
through the system and place the orders directly ...that fits
with what happened on Monday, when the selling activity was very
quick," London & Capital investment director Ashok Shah said.
PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY?
Sources familiar with both Zhejiang Dunhe and Chaos, and at
similar outfits, say that while China's status as the dominant
copper consumer left that market vulnerable to potential
influence, China's traders have no such sway over bullion.
"Honestly, Chinese hedge funds are not as experienced as the
overseas veterans and gold is more connected to U.S. dollar
movement and well-dominated by Wall Street," said a trader with
a Shanghai hedge fund.
A London-based trader with an investment bank agreed the
lead seller might not be from Asia.
"The selling was on Comex and could also be a non-Chinese
fund just executing in what they thought was an illiquid
timezone to get the biggest move," the trader said.
Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank,
added "there's a good real money presence in centres like Hong
Kong and Singapore. But of course, the inside people who knew
where the trades were executed probably have their reason for
citing Chinese hedge funds, but I don't think they were alone in
this trade."
Monday's selloff followed an unexpected update from the
People's Bank of China on the country's gold reserves, which
were up 57 percent from six years prior but well short of
expectations.
"I think one of the triggers was some disappointment with
the amount of the buildup in China's gold reserves so in terms
of the proximity of that particular trigger and the markets that
were open there was some involvement, I'm sure, but it may not
be the full story," Varathan said.
