Gold bars weighing between 50 grams and 1 kilo are displayed in an office of French gold supplier CPoR company in Paris November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/Files

SINGAPORE Gold steadied on Tuesday after falling 1 percent in the previous session as China, viewed by many as the engine of the global economy, cut its economic growth targets, but cheaper prices were expected to attract more buying from jewellers in Asia.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold hardly moved at $1,705.85 an ounce by 0008 GMT -- off a 1-month low at $1,687.99 struck in end-February. Bullion hit a record around $1,920 last September.

* U.S. gold for April delivery added 0.18 percent at $1,707.00 an ounce.

* China's acceptance of a slower rate of growth rattled markets on Monday, but it also shows the gradual rebalancing of the global economy long sought by world leaders is on track.

* The vast U.S. services sector grew in February at its fastest pace in a year, contrasting with signs of recession in Europe, while China cut its annual growth forecast to an eight-year low.

MARKET NEWS

* Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors cut bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years.

* Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday as exporters gained on the weaker yen, offsetting some concern over a near-term market correction, while attractive valuations underpinned market sentiment.

* Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided support, but concerns about global economic growth limited gains.

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)