Sept 12 Gold turned lower on Wednesday as investors took profits after the metal rose toward $1,750 an ounce earlier in the session, ahead of a closely watched policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,727.70 an ounce by 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT), having earlier hit a high at $1,746.20. Spot silver fell 2.5 percent to $32.64 an ounce. (Reporting By Frank Tang)