Nov 4 Gold prices remain under pressure after slumping to their lowest since 2010 on Friday after the dollar and stock markets soared following a new round of quantitative easing by the Bank of Japan and data showing a robust U.S. economy. A surprise double-digit dive in the gold price in 2013 after 12 years of gains spooked Western investors, who sold en masse. Rallying dollar and stock markets in 2014, on signs the U.S. economy was on the mend, have continued to divert investment away from the metal, which had however been helped by global political risks at the beginning of the year. The prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve is now close to increasing interest rates and the end of its monetary stimulus there has been the trigger for the latest price movements. Further losses are widely anticipated. Below is a selection of Reuters stories on the most recent price action and expectations of future moves: LATEST NEWS > Chinese unmoved by gold drop, see it cheaper still > Perth Mint's gold sales drop in October > No.1 gold ETF sees biggest monthly outflow this year > Gold edges off recent four-year low as dollar retreats RECENT STORIES > Gold, silver tumble to four-year lows > Speculators cut bullish bets on gold > Gold option volatility soars as investors face rout > U.S. Mint gold American Eagle sales rise 21.6 pct > Poll-Gold tipped to decline for 3rd year > Gold near tipping point for mine cuts, closures > Gold miners' outstanding forward sales jump 61 pct > China gold output growth to slow to less than 1 pct > Gold to bottom out in 2015 on low inflation TECHNICALS > 'Air space' for gold under $1,180/oz level > Gold set for $1,000/oz if cluster of support broken > Spot gold targets $1,149/oz GRAPHICS > Price performance across the currencies link.reuters.com/fyt33w > Global gold demand link.reuters.com/nur33w > 2014 commodity returns link.reuters.com/reb25t > Inflation adjusted gold r.reuters.com/pun62s (Compiled by Jan Harvey, Clara Denina and Jason Neely)