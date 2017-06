TOKYO Jan 11 Tokyo gold futures rallied to a record high on Friday as a fall in the yen to a 2 1/2 year low against the dollar helped buying of the yen-based contract.

The most active Tokyo Commodity Exchange gold futures contract for December delivery had risen as high as 4,820 yen per gram before trading at 4,791 yen in late morning trade.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)