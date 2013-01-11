* TOCOM gold hits all-time high of 4,820 yen/gram

* Long liquidation dominates, but weaker yen may stoke fresh buying (Adds analyst comments, details of moves)

By Risa Maeda and Rujun Shen

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Tokyo gold futures rallied to a record high on Friday on a weakening yen, as Japan's new government stepped up its calls for the central bank to further ease its monetary policy to bolster the economy.

Prospects of further yen weakening may lure Japanese investors - individual and even institutional - to invest in gold, a change from the trend of gold divestment of the past few years.

The yen dropped to a 2-1/2-year low against the dollar of 89.34, headed for its ninth week of consecutive losses, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Bank of Japan should consider maximising employment as a policy goal on top of its current price-stability mandate.

This follows calls for the bank to double its inflation target, which could bolster gold demand as a hedge against inflation.

The yen selling also gained momentum after data on Friday showed Japan had logged a current account deficit in November for the first time in 10 months, as exports fell due to weak global demand and energy imports increased.

"If dollar/yen rises above 90, people will start to think about further weakness in yen and possibly come to the market to hedge against their yen assets," said Kate W. Harada, general manager of precious metals division at Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo, Japan's leading precious metals trader, refiner and manufacturer.

The most-active Tokyo Commodity Exchange gold futures contract for December delivery surpassed the previous high in September 2011 and struck an all-time high of 4,820 yen a gram, before easing to 4,800 by 0417 GMT.

Dollar-priced spot gold stood at $1,672.24 an ounce, making a small loss so far this year.

TWO-WAY INTEREST

Though long liquidation was the order of the day after prices hit a record high, fresh buying will emerge if investors are convinced of the weakening trend in the yen, traders said.

"Now the investors that had long positions are taking profit, but the if dollar/yen moves continue, we will see fresh buying at the next move," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan, at Standard Bank.

Though traders said it is too early to predict whether Japan will become a net gold buyer after being a net seller for seven years, they are hopeful that interest in gold investment is back.

"If we had seen such rally two or three years ago, we would have seen huge selling from retail investors in the physical market," said Ikemizu of Standard Bank.

"It either means those who wanted to sell have already sold, or investors are waiting for higher prices. It could mean the next move we'll see is buying from investors." ($1 = 88.2000 Japanese yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)