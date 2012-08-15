Gold piece, each weighing 100 grams, are seen at the state-owned mining company PT Antam Tbk metal refinery in Jakarta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

SINGAPORE Gold edged up on Wednesday, after dropping to a 1-1/2-week low in the previous session when promising U.S. retail sales data dampened hopes for further stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,600.64 an ounce by 0022 GMT (0330 IST), after falling to as low as $1,594.10 on Tuesday, its lowest since Aug 3.

* U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery was little changed at $1,603.50.

* Prominent hedge fund manager John Paulson raised his stake in gold in the second quarter of 2012, boosting investor confidence that bullion prices have more room to rise this year, a U.S. regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

* U.S retail sales rose in July for the first time in four months as demand climbed for goods ranging from cars to electronics, a sign that consumers could drive faster economic growth in the third quarter.

* The world's No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin (LMI.L) (LONJ.J) has been forced to freeze mining at its South African operations after violence between rival unions killed at least nine people. The company accounts for 12 percent of the world's platinum output.

* Platinum group metals are on course for a second day of gains. Spot platinum gained 0.7 percent to $1,399.74, and spot palladium also rose 0.7 percent to $576.72.

* The euro zone's debt-ravaged economy shrank in the second quarter, having flatlined in the first, despite continued German growth which economists said could soon be snuffed out.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar hovered near one-month highs against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having broken out of a slim trading range after surprisingly upbeat retail sales dampened talk of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. <USD/>

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday in what investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight sessions. .N

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)