July 25 Goldman Sachs downgraded its
global equities allocation to neutral on a short-term basis on
Friday, even though the brokerage remains overweight stocks for
the longer term.
The firm said in a research note it is worried that a rise
in rates will drive stocks lower over the next three months,
adding that "we also expect the general pace of returns to slow
compared to what we have seen in the last couple of years."
In its note, Goldman said the global acceleration in
economic growth is "largely behind us and geopolitical risks are
elevated." Despite these thoughts, they still said equities are
the most attractive class on a 12-month horizon "by a wide
margin."
Equity markets worldwide have rallied steadily through the
year. The MSCI All-World Index hit a record in
early July, having gained more than 5 percent in 2014. Goldman
noted that the gap between dividend yields and government bond
yields remains high, and that measure suggests more
outperformance by the equity market.
Dividing the world up by regions, Goldman is overweight in
Europe and Japan and underweight in the United States. When
looking at specific sectors, the firm is high on growth
industries - it has overweight ratings for technology stocks in
the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia.
