SYDNEY, July 2 U.S. new-crop corn futures soared 4 percent on Monday, extending gains from last week, as continued hot, dry weather across the U.S. Midwest looks set to curb yields.

By 22.59 GMT, Chicago Board Of Trade December corn contracts were up 4.06 percent, extending gains from last week when the contract jumped 15 percent, the most for that contract month since 2008.

Old-crop July corn firmed 2.94 percent.

July wheat also rose in early Asian trading, climbing 2.17 percent, buoyed by the strength of corn.

The weather concerns offset the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture acreage report, which said farmers planted more corn and soybeans than traders had expected, with the corn area the largest since 1937 and soy the third highest ever.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by John Mair)