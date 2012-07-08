SYDNEY, July 9 U.S. new-crop corn rose nearly 3 percent on Monday, recouping losses from the previous session as continued hot, dry weather across the Midwest threatens crop yields.

By 23.00 GMT, Chicago Board Of Trade December corn was up 2.92 percent to $7.13-1/4 a bushel, having slipped 2.2 percent on Friday.

September corn rise 2.98 percent to $7.16 a bushel. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)