SYDNEY, July 10 U.S. corn fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting a decline in corn quality in the last week.

Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 2.19 percent to $7.14 a bushel by 2324 GMT, having closed up 2.96 percent on Monday.

The fall in corn comes despite the quality ratings last week notching their biggest decline in nearly nine years as plants withered in parched Midwest soils during a critical phase of development, severely reducing harvest expectations and keeping ratings near a 25-year low.

USDA rated the corn crop 40 percent good to excellent as of July 8, down from 48 percent a week earlier. Analysts, on average, had been expecting corn ratings of 42 percent good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)